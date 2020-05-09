When Calls the Heart season 8: A new behind-the-scenes change







While you may be waiting for some time to see When Calls the Heart season 8 on the Hallmark Channel, note this — there will be a change behind the scenes.

In a new post on Twitter, star Erin Krakow and executive producer Brian Bird both confirmed that John Tinker of Chesapeake Shores and Judging Amy is coming on board as showrunner. This is a guy who is incredibly experienced in all things TV and with that, we’re sure that he will have a fantastic vision for the future of the series … whatever that may be.

New showrunners often come on board projects with a passion for creating new avenues and opportunities for characters — they’re not setting out to change the show from what it was in the early going. When Calls the Heart is still the same series that it’s always been, and we think that season 8 will probably pick up not that long after the events of the season 7 finale. In between the Elizabeth love triangle and then also what’s going on with the shooting, there are enough open threads for the writers to examine them for quite some time still.

With Tinker coming on board, we know that When Calls the Heart can push forward with its planning for the upcoming season, though we may be waiting for some time in order to see it. This series, just like everything else out there, is currently in a holding pattern while we wait and see what happens on the other side of the global health crisis. Our hope is that new episodes will be ready in 2021 — for the time being that is the plan, but the health and safety of the entire cast and crew has to be top priority. Expect more news on the subject a little bit later this year, as this is going to be one of those instances where patience really is a virtue.

#Hearties, on the heels of our S7 finale, I'm excited to intro my pal @brspndr John Tinker as our S8 head writer for @WCTH_TV! John is terrific writer from a legendary showbiz family and I know Hope Valley and its citizens are in great hands! Welcome John! @hallmarkchannel pic.twitter.com/FnXaL0mKYy — Brian Bird (@brbird) May 2, 2020

#Hearties I hope you’ll join me in welcoming our new Showrunner to the @WCTH_TV fam: the VERY talented @brspndr! John will be leading our fantastic returning writers @derekw_thompson & Elizabeth Stewart, as well as our new writers’ assistant @allieiswriting1! Let’s show them ❤️! pic.twitter.com/0S2s433JIU — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) May 2, 2020

