When Calls the Heart season 8: Should it have more episodes?







We already know that there is a When Calls the Heart season 8 coming to Hallmark Channel at some point in 2021. Could it also last for a little while longer than season 7?

At the moment, it’s hard to have any expectation for a longer season, largely because the folks over at the network seem to have a very particular pattern of how they do things. Ever since season 4, the plan was for there to be ten episodes per season alongside the Christmas Special — that plan changed slightly in season 6 due to the departure of Lori Loughlin and editing that was done after the fact.

Yet, given that season 1 ran for twelve episodes, isn’t it possible that something more could happen here again? We cannot rule it out, and as executive producer Brian Bird noted on Twitter, the amount of episodes is dependent solely on however many Hallmark Channel orders. There is certainly enough time in the year to order more than ten episodes and a special — it all comes down to what they’d want to do when it comes to their schedule and economics.

So what sort of episode order could we see being feasible? Think somewhere along the lines of 12-13 episodes plus the special. Cable series don’t tend to get longer episode orders than this, especially when it comes to dramas. This would still give the writers more time to map out this world and establish more plots for supporting characters. We’re happy that there is a season 8, though, and we don’t want to be too greedy asking for more than ten episodes … but it still a nice thing to think about.

Ratings-wise, there are reasons for Hallmark Channel to extend the show — the numbers are still good, and this past episode was the highest rated episode of the show ever (Christmas specials excluded). Talk about ending a season on a high note, right?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on whether or not there could be a When Hope Calls season 2

Do you want to see more episodes of When Calls the Heart for season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want more news related to the show. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







