When Hope Calls: Season 2 renewal odds boosted by finale ratings







While there may not be official word on a When Hope Calls season 2 as of yet, we do come bearing good news nonetheless today! The Hallmark Channel series posted its best ratings of the season with its season 1 finale, which definitely does help to get the ball rolling for a potential season 2.

So what do we know at present? Well, the final episode generated a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic, plus over 1.8 million viewers. The When Calls the Heart spin-off has done a good job of retaining ratings from the original show all season long, which is probably even more impressive when you consider the fact these episodes originally aired a long time ago on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service. Because of its original streaming home, we do wonder if the process for renewing this show is a little bit different.

Yet, we do remain very much optimistic that we are going to see more of When Hope Calls down the road, and it’s mostly going to be a measure of waiting in order to see properly what happens. Why would the network want to get rid of a show that is drawing good ratings, plus allowing them to expand their universe? The only thing that surprises us is that they didn’t go ahead and announce a renewal following the finale this past weekend, especially when they did the same for When Calls the Heart. Sure, that show gets slightly better ratings, but it’s the original and it has also been on the air a longer stretch of time.

Hopefully, we will come back with some more good news soon. We would imagine that Hallmark Channel will want to make something official over the next couple of months in order to cement everything that is coming down the road.

