When Calls the Heart season 8: When could it return to TV?







If you didn’t know last night, the Hallmark Channel has officially confirmed that a When Calls the Heart season 8 is coming on the air. Isn’t that wonderful to know from the vantage point of relief? There’s no real reason to worry about the show’s future.

In a video below, you can also see series star Erin Krakow confirm the renewal news with a heartfelt message thanking everyone and giving us more of a reason for excitement. She mentions that the new season is coming on the air in 2021, and the question now becomes when in the new year you can expect it. The first thing to hope for is a Christmas Special, but there are some inevitable questions up in the air when it comes to that right now. Take, for example, whether or not the show can get back to production in the somewhat-near future due to the current health crisis. There are no scripted TV shows filming in their typical way right now, and there’s no feasible way for the show to do its typical thing digitally.

So long as filming could kick off this fall, though, we do think that When Calls the Heart season 8 could premiere in its typical window in 2021. The most important thing at the moment is that we all exercise patience to a certain degree. The show will be back, but the safety of everyone is top priority.

As for what we’re hoping to see in season 8, seeing more of Elizabeth, Nathan, and Lucas is paramount. Will the scare of Nathan almost being shot impact where Elizabeth’s heart lies? There are still questions about the aftermath of that shooting … mostly because not everything was answered about the victim of the attack in the finale. Of course, there are other character arcs that also need to be addressed so much more.

