The Flash season 7: Grant Gustin on potential season 8 future







Will The Flash season 8 happen at The CW? We know that Arrow ended up going this long, and it does certainly seem as though this show is capable of matching it. As a matter of fact, it does feel like there’s a chance it could even surpass it and go to nine. This is still the network’s most-popular show, and we’ve really enjoyed most of the new stories under showrunner Eric Wallace. Sure, the Iris – Mirrorverse arc has gone on a little long, but when they were designing it there wasn’t a fear of production being shut down. It was a totally different world way back when.

Ultimately, much of the series’ future is going to depend heavily on whatever Grant Gustin’s own future is, given that you can’t do a show like this without Barry Allen at the center. Luckily, it does feel like he’s still game on coming back for more. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, here is what the actor had to say about his future moving into season 7:

“I can definitely see myself doing more than just the one [season] that I have left on this current contract. Seven [seasons] is it for most of the cast actually, but I think it would be great if we can continue after that … I may never have a job this cool again, that this many people actually tune in to watch, so I’m not gonna take it for granted.”

In a recent interview on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Gustin spoke about his eventual desire to return to performing on stage — however, it doesn’t seem like there’s a quick timetable on when he has to do that. He has had to turn down roles because of scheduling conflicts with the show, but this does still remain a rewarding project that asks a lot of him. We think we’re probably well past the halfway point right now, but it does still feel like there could be years left in the tank.

Remember, The Flash season 6 finale is slated to air on The CW this Tuesday. A season 7 has already been ordered.

What do you most want to see on The Flash season 7, and are you hopeful for season 8?

