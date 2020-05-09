The Rookie season 2 finale sneak peek: Nolan vs. Armstrong







We knew that The Rookie season 2 finale this weekend was going to be intense and now, we’ve got more evidence of that very thing.

Want to see a good taste of what we’re talking about here? Then let’s allow the sneak peek below to do the trick! In this, you can see John Nolan and Detective Harper doing what they can in order to get ahead of whatever Armstrong is doing. The two are aware that he is dirty following the events of this past episode, but the problem is getting the evidence that they need without him knowing. In the sneak peek below (via Entertainment Weekly), they already question whether or not Armstrong knows. Yet, they press onward and are able to figure out that the guy has a fresh burner. It makes some sense for him to go in that direction, mostly because he’s a cop. As they point out, cops make the most dangerous criminals given that they are always a step ahead of just about everyone.

Ultimately, what Nolan needs is some sort of big swing — an idea or a risk that Armstrong will not have thought of. That’s what brings him back to a certain serial killer at the end of the episode, as he thinks this may be his way to get a leg up. Granted, we don’t think that we’re going to see Nolan bust a killer out of bars, but maybe Dyer will be able to help to some degree. He’s gotta be creative, since Armstrong is not going to be easy to defeat.

What obvious makes this whole situation all the more complicated is simply this: John likes him. The two have struck up a great bond for a good chunk of the season. He’s going to have to turn that part of his brain off and do so rather defiantly.

