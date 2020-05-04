The Rookie season 2 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: Will John Nolan survive?







Next week on The Rookie season 2 episode 20, the finale is going to arrive! It will be big, epic, and when it’s over, raise questions aplenty. We wouldn’t be shocked if there is some sort of huge cliffhanger that makes you very curious as to precisely what the future is going to hold.

Is John Nolan going to die? Probably not, given that it’s hard to imagine this show without Nathan Fillion being a part of it in some way. Still, the writers want you to be worried about it … and if not that, they want you to be worried a little bit about what’s going to be going on with Nolan’s career. There are some other ways this current case can hurt him beyond just physically.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Rookie season 2 episode 20 synopsis with some additional information all about what’s next:

“The Hunt” – In part two of the season finale, Nolan’s discovery goes much deeper than he expected and could put his life and career in jeopardy on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” airing SUNDAY, MAY 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

What’s going to be going on with the other characters? Rest assured that a lot of them are also going to be involved in what’s going on here. Yet, at the same time we think that the writers want to really focus in on one central event — it’s the sort of thing that all of them can rally around, and hopefully they’ll find a way to be there for Nolan amidst everything that he has going on. Oh, and let’s hope for some personal updates that give us an indication that some exciting things are coming in a (still unconfirmed) season 3.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Rookie

What do you want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 2 episode 20?

Are you anticipating a cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more insight on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







