Billions season 5 episode 2 & beyond. You gotta be a monster…







Want to know some of what’s coming on Billions season 5 episode 2? Sunday’s new episode is right around the corner, and it’s going to give you the latest insight on the crazy, chaotic world of Axe Capital and beyond. Oh, and of course it’s also going to give you more insight on just hard Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod are going to go at each other.

Yet, it’s complicated … it almost always is. One of the people at the center of everything right now is Mike Prince, who is sort of the adversary who is ready and willing to challenge Axe in his thirst for more power. Axe proclaims in the video below that you have to be a monster in order to succeed in this world, and he’s ready for whatever that is. Chuck seems to welcome the presence of Prince, feeling as though he is the perfect distraction for what is going to be going on across the board.

Yet, there are some other twists that complicate things further here. Just think along the lines of what Chuck is going to be distracted with — a divorce battle that could turn ugly. It already seems like it is if he and Wendy are arguing over certain assets. Chuck feels like Wendy making a public statement so proactively was a shot across the bow, even though he had a pretty large role to play in the destruction of the marriage in the first place.

Wendy, meanwhile, has some ambitious plans of her own this season. She wants to build something that is fully hers — she’s not just out here to live within a world that is controlled by Axe, Chuck, or anyone. Basically, it feels like we’re going to be awesome stuff at almost every turn. We hope you’re ready…

