Solar Opposites season 2 premiere date hopes: When could it return?







Following today’s big premiere on Hulu, when could we see a Solar Opposites season 2? What can you expect?

The first thing that is worth noting now is simply this: You are going to have a chance to see a little bit more of the show down the road! There is already a season 2 renewal, and that was ordered back at the time the streaming service first decided to pick the show up. The alien-themed suburban comedy was ordered in an attempt by Hulu to boost some of their original animation slate. That is something that streamers in general are working to expand upon. Netflix has already found great success with shows like BoJack Horseman and Big Mouth. Meanwhile, Disney+ has animation all over the place, whether it be established series, old-school favorites, or movies.

What we know Solar Opposites has is great talent both in terms of its voice cast and production staff, and we think it’s got enough of executive producer’s Justin Roiland Rick and Morty style humor in order to keep people engaged. It’s also one of those perfect binges for a time like this when we could all need a little bit of an escape. Even if there wasn’t a season 2 renewal already, we’re sure that it would get one.

As for when a season 2 could theoretically premiere, as of right now a safe bet is at some point in 2021. Because the show isn’t live-action, work can continue on it to some degree in this current health crisis. Animated projects are one of the few entertainment industries that have continued to move rather steadily even in these hard times. (Hopefully, though, everyone is going to have a chance to be back to work before long.)

If you haven’t had a chance to see Solar Opposites season 1 as of yet, we hope you enjoy it! Also, here’s to hoping for more humor and creative storytelling down the line.

