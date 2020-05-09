The 100 season 7: New trailer, premiere (‘From the Ashes’) details!







The 100 season 7 premiere is coming onto The CW on Wednesday, May 20 … and you better be prepared for a story like no other. We’re going to be dealing with the aftermath of everything that happened at Sanctum, and some of these characters are going to find themselves asking a number of key questions.

Take, for example, this — is war all these characters know anymore? Is there any hope to rebuild and find peace? In the new trailer below, you can see Clarke pondering over some of these characters as she and everyone else look back at their legacy … and also wonder more precisely how all of this is going to wind down. we know that this has been a dark, very violent show … and we have a hard time imagining that this is going to change now. As a matter of fact, the closer we get to the end, the more Clarke, Bellamy, and others are going to be tested.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The 100 season 7 synopsis with more information all about what is coming up next:

SEASON PREMIERE – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends attempt to rebuild Sanctum as a new threat rises in the woods. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Ed Fraiman directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#701). Original airdate 5/20/2020.

Within this final season, there are going to be some new characters are further parts of the world are explored. There will also be more answers about the Anomaly … which is good given that this was one of the more perplexing parts of season 6 (at least for a good chunk of it). We could all use a few more answers here and there, right?

