Dynasty season 4 premiere date hopes for Elizabeth Gillies, cast







Following the big finale today on The CW, are you eager to learn the Dynasty season 4 premiere date on The CW? Nothing is official as of yet, but consider this article your earliest source of speculation on the subject.

The first thing that we should really do at the moment is give you another reminder that there will, in fact, be a Dynasty season 4 on The CW. This was a renewal that came out earlier this year, and we know that it took some people by surprise. Despite being one of the network’s lower-rated shows, the Elizabeth Gillies-led series does continue to find itself getting more episodes time and time again.

How does it pull it off? It’s really a combination of a couple of different things. First and foremost, it’s the show’s overall performance numbers. It has a fantastic streaming deal, and we think that the popularity of this brand globally (thanks in part to the success of the original) is a fantastic reason for the network to continue to order more episodes. Beyond just that, though, the show also benefits heavily from the fact that it hails from a studio in CBS that doesn’t have a lot of big-time hits on the network. The CW wants there to be a balance of CBS and Warner Bros. shows on the air, and keeping Dynasty does further allow that to be possible. Also, given that we’re losing The 100 and Supernatural (and we’ve already lost Arrow), the network didn’t need to cancel much.

Our hope is that Dynasty season 4 will premiere this fall (think October, as it usually does), but remember that the current global health crisis is altering almost everything these days. It remains to be seen when the cast and crew will gather, or even where the show will lie on The CW’s schedule. We’ll know the answer to the latter over the next couple of weeks. You will have to wait a while longer (think summer) to learn anything else.

