Dead to Me season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Is Dead to Me renewed for a season 3 at Netflix … and is that something that we can expect moving forward? It’s something that is worth thinking about at the moment.

The dark comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardinelli has developed a rather big following, and we certainly think that there is reason to be hopeful for more stories down the line. Yet, it’s not up to the cast and producers to determine the series’ future — instead, it’s more up to the folks at Netflix in order to figure things out. The streaming service does have a tendency to cancel shows well before they should, so if you are feeling rather worried over the future, there is a pretty tangible reason to feel that way. Just ask fans of Santa Clarita Diet or countless other shows how they are feeling right now.

Yet, there are ways in order to ensure that there will be a Dead to Me season 3 at some point in the future. The first thing that you can do is watch new episodes quickly, since that is the best way in order to make Netflix believe that there is demand. The other thing that you can do is watch the full season all the way through. That will further prove that there would be a big audience for a season 3.

There is no precise word as of yet as to how long Netflix will take to issue a renewal, mostly because so much of it is performance-based. We could be forced to wait a few months, but if the show’s performance is especially strong, we imagine that it’s possible to get some more news very soon.

So, for now, keep the faith and enjoy season 2! Netflix did recently renew After Life, and they did that after a very brief window of time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dead to Me

What do you want to see in terms of a Dead to Me season 3?

Do you think Netflix will be more generous here than they have been with other renewals as of late? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







