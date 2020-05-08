MacGyver season 4 episode 13 sneak peek: Mac, Desi, & trust issues







As we prepare for MacGyver season 4 episode 13 tonight on CBS, it’s looking increasingly as though relationships are on the line. What Mac and Riley have been doing as of late when it comes to Codex has caused some seismic rifts, mostly because the work that they’ve been doing is so sensitive, not even everyone in the Phoenix has been fully aware of it.

More than anything, we have additional evidence now that this is causing a rift between Mac and Desi. We know that they went through a lot in between season 3 and 4, but eventually they found a way to repair things and get to trusting each other once more. Unfortunately, at the moment the two of them are in a worse place than they’ve ever been. This is where the sneak peek below comes into play. We know that Mac and Riley have been working from within Codex, Desi is hurt, and they all may have to work together in order to stop a catastrophic blast.

Oh, and then there’s also another secret that is buried within all of this — why Russ started the Phoenix Foundation back up in the first place. There is a lot of ground that needs to be covered within this episode, and we could envision there being some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of all of this. After all, this is the midseason finale! There’s going to be some sort of big hiatus after this … and then we’re going to be waiting for quite a while to see the show come back.

All signs point at the moment to tonight’s episode offering up at least some closure to the Codex arc — from here, we can wander in some different directions and perhaps venture into the great unknown. Let’s hope that through this hour, there will at least be a chance for Mac and Desi to rebuild some of the trust they once had.

