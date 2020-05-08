White Collar revival: Matt Bomer offers update on state of things







You’ve probably heard the news over the next couple of days — it seems like we’re closer to a White Collar revival than ever before.

Granted, that doesn’t mean that a revival for sure is happening. There are so many different boxes that needs to be checked here, whether it be figuring out the exact format or a network/streaming service who is interested in getting on board.

Yet, it does seem as though there are some discussions that are going on behind the scenes. Speaking in a new interview with the Stars In the House YouTube channel (one featuring a reunion of sorts with other cast members), here is what star Matt Bomer had to say on the subject, per Deadline:

“There is nothing I would want than to be on a set with this group of people again … There are real conversations happening. There seems to be a lot of excitement about it … What form that takes and how it plays out and whether all the creatives involved can work it out and make it happen is yet to be seen. But we’re all really optimistic and hopeful.”

Our feeling at the moment is that one of the most viable candidates out there could be the Peacock streaming service for a movie/limited series — we’re seeing them serve as the host for the new Psych movie, and given that there is going to be a real need for some great original programming there, why not bring something like this on board? It could perform well and give the service some more headlines.

As for another possibility you have to wonder here, White Collar came from Fox Television Studios, which is now under the Disney umbrella. With that in mind, we have to wonder if Hulu could also serve as a good option within the streaming world. It’s already shown a real knack for delivering a wide array of great original content.

