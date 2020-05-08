In the Dark season 2 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Unusual Suspects’







Want to get sense of what’s coming on In the Dark season 2 episode 5? Let’s kick things off here with the title of “The Unusual Suspects.” This is going to be an episode that will revolve, in part, around an escalation of paranoia for a number of the show’s main characters. This is what this show is really about, right?

Well, Murphy’s going to be reminded that for every action comes a consequence … and there are a lot of them that are going to be coming. Jess is going to start to wonder what’s going on between Felix and Murphy.

In the end, we better prepare for this to be an episode that can send some of these big stories in all sorts of interesting directions. For a few more details, be sure to check out the full In the Dark season 2 episode 5 synopsis:

FACING CONSEQUENCES – Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) choices plunge the Guiding Hope crew deeper into Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) game, as Jess (Brooke Markham) continues to grow suspicious of the closed-door meetings between Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Murphy. Dean (Rich Sommer) tries to keep Chloe (guest star Calle Walton) away from Murphy lest she discover the truth about her dad. Pressure mounts as Darnell (Keston John) fails to deliver on his commitment, and Max (Casey Deidrick) realizes escaping his prior life is even harder than he thought. Ingrid Jungermann directed the episode written by Adrian A. Cruz (#205). Original airdate 5/14/2020.

Just like there’s an escalation of some crazy stuff coming on In the Dark itself, we’re hoping that there’s an escalation of positive ratings news. Things have been pretty stable so far at a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic … but is it too much to ask for things to continue to move in a positive direction here?

