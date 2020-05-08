Siren season 3 episode 8 spoilers: The battle against Tia’s army







Want to get some more news when it comes to Siren season 3 episode 8? This is an episode that is set to accelerate some of the stories that you’ve seen so far this season — namely, think in terms of what is going on with Tia. She has shown herself already to be one of the biggest adversaries within this world, and it’s also put Ryn in a very delicate position … one that isn’t about to get any easier in the near future.

If you’re interested in a little bit more insight on what is coming here, be sure to check out the full Siren season 3 episode 8 synopsis:

Ryn, Ben and Maddie must protect Bristol Cove from Tia’s army. Meanwhile, Ben’s injections are producing unexpected results, which alarms both him and the others. Xander juggles best man duties at Calvin’s wedding while also helping Helen.

This episode is entitled “Til Death Do Us Part,” and we don’t think that it’s going to take all that much work to figure out that the principal setting here is going to be the aforementioned wedding. Typically, TV weddings tend to be a big more dramatic than the sort of stuff that happens in real life — and given that it’s referenced in the title here, it feels fair to go ahead and speculate that this one is going to be especially big. We’re excited to see where things go!

As we get to the other side of this story, there are going to be just a handful of episodes still to come in this part in the season. Given that it’s hard to figure out just when the show is going to be coming back, we have to hope that there are going to be something to build and escalate the drama.

