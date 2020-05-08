Council of Dads episode 4 spoilers: What’s ahead in ‘The Sixth Sense’







Next week on Council of Dads episode 4, there is quite a lot of stuff to be excited for. We’ve got a story entitled “The Sixth Sense” that may allow for a great deal of drama, but also hope and characters and opportunities to see them advance. Take, for example, Luly and Evan doing what they need to in order to take a gamble. It could fall apart, but simultaneously, it could end up shooting their life and world into new heights.

There are reasons aplenty to be hopeful for a great hour here from start to finish, one that does a better job of showing precisely what this series is all about. We’re also hoping that, with this being only the second episode in its normal timeslot, there is also going to be a chance for greater stability.

Want a few more details now on what’s ahead? Then we suggest that you view the Council of Dads episode 4 synopsis that CarterMatt has below:

05/14/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Robin contemplates romantic life after Scott. Luly and Evan make a risky investment with their loan money. Anthony prepares for the transition of the Crab Shack and develops a surprising friendship with the new owner’s representative Margot. Larry confronts his past failures and tries to make amends with his new family. Hilarie Burton and David Walton guest star. TV-PG DS

From our vantage point, the biggest thing that we believe Council of Dads is going to struggle with is just finding a way to get people invested. We’re talking here about a scripted drama that isn’t getting all that much when it comes to promotion, and it also is airing at a time in which most viewers don’t tend to be checking out new series. Just look at the success rate for new dramas — it’s not great. Yet, we’ll continue to hold out hope until we learn the truth about the show’s future fate.

