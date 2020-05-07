Tommy season 2: What was the Edie Falco show canceled at CBS?







Following tonight’s finale, we come bearing some bad news: There is not going to be a Tommy season 2 at CBS. The Edie Falco drama was officially canceled earlier this week, meaning that there will be no more opportunities to explore this world further.

So what gives with that? Why make this move? It seems to be ultimately based on the same logic as why a number of other big shows are canceled: Low ratings. Tommy failed to make much of a big imprint from the start, and it never picked up a lot of traction along the way. While it held a fairly consistent audience throughout its run (recent ratings have actually been stronger than at the start of the season), it never got to the level, especially in the 18-49 demographic, where it could be seen as meriting a second season from the network.

One of the things that we do wonder is whether or not the show could’ve been a better hit on a different network. Some of Falco’s other work, like The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie, was done on premium-cable networks like HBO and Showtime. We would assume that this is where more of her audience is, and it could’ve allowed the series to have more of an unfiltered look at police life. There are already so many cop shows out there, including one in Blue Bloods that has at least some similarities to Tommy when it comes to the premise alone. Yet, because the show came in part from CBS Television Studios, this network always felt like the rightful home.

While we would take a never-say-never approach to the idea of a season 2 happening somewhere else, we also wouldn’t count on it happening. It’s just hard for a freshman show to build up enough of a loyal following that there are going to be enough people eager to bite on it. You need not only loyal viewers, but also a social-media presence to convince another network that there’s an interest in a little bit more.

Related News – Check out more news about some other CBS cancellations

Are you sad that a Tommy season 2 is not happening on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around if you want some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







