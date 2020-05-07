Katy Keene episode 13 (finale) spoilers: New horizons ahead







Are you ready for Katy Keene episode 13 to arrive on The CW next week? There are a lot of things worthy of being excited about, but they start with this: We are nearing the big finale. We have an opportunity coming to see a lot of big twists and turns, but then also hopefully some sort of cliffhanger that sets the stage for whatever is next.

One of the most important things to note in regards to this episode is simply this: We’re getting a proper finale here! While Riverdale was unable to finish what they were doing due to the global health crisis, Lucy Hale and the rest of their cast got a chance to finish things off. You’re going to see some surprises, Katy trying to execute a plan, and also characters struggling with their past within.

For some more details now, be sure to check out the official Katy Keene episode 13 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – Katy (Lucy Hale) is starting to see things a little more clearly and needs Gloria’s (Katherine LaNasa) help to make her plan work and it leads her to unexpected opportunities. Eager to make things right, Pepper (Julia Chan) finds a way to make it right with Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray), but she must also try to let go of people in her past. Jorge holds a rally to stop the sale of his parents building, but he has no idea who he is going up against. Meanwhile, Josie is worried about Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and turns to someone unexpected for help. Zane Holtz and Camille Hyde also star. Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Michael Grassi (#113). Original airdate 5/14/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

While we don’t know for sure as of yet as to whether or not there will be a season 2, we know that there are some more scripts ordered! With that, we’re at least heartened to know that there is a plan behind the scenes. Now, we just have to see it turned into action.

