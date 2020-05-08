





Is Rob Brown leaving Blindspot? Entering tonight’s season 5 premiere, we knew that there were going to be some bad moments — after all, someone was hyped up as dying before the episode concluded. We also saw in the cliffhanger that there was a big explosion at the cabin, one that would almost certainly claim the life of an important character. We didn’t know just who it would be, but we figured it would be painful.

Entering the premiere, Jane was technically the only confirmed survivor, though we had a feeling that Weller was also going to make it. Patterson felt like too memorable a character to lose at this point, and her skill set would be essential in the event that the team wanted to have any hope at all of making it out of this situation okay. This only left Reade and Zapata as candidates in our head … but in the end, the show went with Reade.

Even the way that the series revealed the truth was rather devastating in its own right, with Jane, Weller, Zapata, and Patterson reuniting following some time on the run. When they said that they were all in attendance, it was clear that Reade was the one who didn’t make it through.

As a fan of Reade and Rob Brown as a performer, losing him is a massive bummer — especially since he could have brought a lot to the end of this series. Yet, at the same time we do also understand the move. Losing Reade at this point enables the show to keep its “nobody is safe” sentiment going for a little while longer. The writers want to ensure that there is real suspense, and killing off a beloved character is a way to do that. Plus, there wasn’t really a lot of time for everyone to secure themselves before the drone strike. A casualty felt inevitable.

So, is Reade really gone? We have to assume so, but anything is possible within this world. It did seem as though we saw his death, though, as everyone else escaped the rubble three-quarters of the way through the episode.

What do you think about Reade’s Blindspot exit?

What do you think about Reade's Blindspot exit?

