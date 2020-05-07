American Horror Story season 10: Boss on Macaulay Culkin casting







American Horror Story is absolutely well-known for its big-name castings, and one of the biggest ones this time around is Macaulay Culkin. The Home Alone icon is going to be returning to television in a captivating role, one that could end up being rather different from any other he’s ever done.

So why go to Culkin? What made this casting so appealing? Speaking in a new interview on the subject to E! News, here is what executive producer Ryan Murphy had to say on the subject:

“You know, it came about just because it’s how I always do things where I have always loved Macaulay Culkin’s work … I loved everything that he’s done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn’t worked in a while.”

“So. I have this very, very great, insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said okay. [When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘Okay, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy [love scenes] with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

This is a crazy role, right? The craziest thing about it, though, may be how long we’re going to be forced to wait in order to see it. Because of what is going on in the real world now, it may not be possible to film this season — not only that, but we could be forced to wait even longer if the weather does not dictate that the perfect season is hatched here. There are a lot of different things at play here, so the best thing that we can practice here is patience … though we also think it’s going to be very much worth it.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

