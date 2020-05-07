Blindspot season 5: Be hyped already for the series finale







Suffice it to say, it’s not going to be easy to say goodbye to Blindspot when the series finale airs later this summer. This show has been a fantastic staple of NBC’s schedule, and also has done a good job of introducing us to a number of great characters. We’ll miss Jane and the rest of the gang — whoever ends up surviving the season 4 finale cliffhanger, at least.

So while you wait for the series finale, why not get a few more details about what it could look like? As a part of a lengthy interview with Collider detailing the plan for the final season, showrunner Martin Gero makes it clear that there is something highly ambitious of what you’re going to see in that episode:

I’m incredibly proud of the last episode. It feels very unique and strange and good, in a Blindspot way. We had to shoot that episode over two and a half months, on and off again, between every episode, for a reason that I can’t go into until you see it. This last season is just an incredible celebration of the show and its fans, and I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did.

Why would it be shot this way? It’s possible that there were certain locations that they needed to use, or also little flashbacks that we need to understand the full story. What’s most exciting here is that there is some sort of plan here — just like there has been from the get-go. We know that Gero constructed a five-season plan a long time ago and there should be exciting stuff ahead as a result of that.

