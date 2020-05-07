Project Blue Book, Knightfall canceled at History; no season 3 ahead







For those of you who loved Project Blue Book and Knightfall over at History, consider this article a source of bad news.

Today, it was confirmed by the network that they are officially axing these two series after two seasons on the air. It’s an unfortunate reality, but one that we can’t say that we’re altogether surprised about for many different reasons. Take, for example, the ever-decreasing ratings — plus also the decline of scripted programming now at History in general.

When you think a little bit about what’s going on at History, we wonder if it has a thing or two to do with the fact that scripted programming is such a competitive landscape — and, for most of their run, so much of the network’s successful programming was a little bit more unscripted in nature. Vikings still remains on their roster, but there are only ten more episodes to go before we end up seeing that show take a final bow.

The real shame here is largely that neither show gets a chance to continue their run and deliver conclusions that are even more epic. We know that at least Knightfall tried, given that they brought on board Mark Hamill in order to bring a little bit more star power to the series. One of the interesting things about the announcement here is the timing — most of the time, networks try to announce their cancellations on Fridays. Maybe there’s a chance here that History thought it would disappear amidst all of the major network shows that are being canned right now.

In the end, though, we’re going to have to say farewell to both of these shows. For the time being, it feels very much unlikely that we’re going to be seeing either one of them go off the air.

Deadline was first to report on the cancellation.

