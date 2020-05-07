





Tonight on The Masked Singer season 3, we moved ever closer to the end of the season. There are only a handful of unmaskings left! The big question, of course, is just what the remaining pecking order is. We’d argue that, at least for now, we’re in too-close-to-call territory.

Want some more news on The Masked Singer in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest below! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

What’s one of the problems with trying to predict the results at this point? It has a great deal to do with the voting system. People are voting for their favorites; they’re not actually voting for the person they think is the worst. One performer could manage to get a lot of different support, and if they’re polarizing, they could found a way in order to outlast much of the entire field.

In the end, it was a polarizing exit as Jackie Evancho was eliminated — after all, she was revealed to be the Kitty! We do think that the Kitty was a fantastic performer. Yet, at the same time she may not have been able to stand out enough from the rest of the pack. She didn’t make the finale, but we do think that Evancho is going to get a rather-nice career boost from this. She hasn’t been in the spotlight big-time in quite a while, and this elevates her in a place that she hasn’t been in a while.

There is a little bit of an interesting reaction on Twitter to the reveal — we know her because of America’s Got Talent. Yet, there are a lot of people who haven’t seen that show.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer

What do you think about tonight’s The Masked Singer season 3 episode?

Was this the right person unmasked in the end? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the show. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







