Station 19 season 3 episode 15 photo: What’s next with Andy, Sullivan?







Station 19 season 3 episode 15 is going to be airing on ABC when we get around to tomorrow night, and there’s some powerful stuff ahead. This is the penultimate episode of the season and with that in mind, the story is going to have to move in some powerful, emotional directions.

So what’s going to be going on when it comes to Andy and Sullivan? Well, based on what we can see in the photo above, you can see these two characters in the midst of a painful moment. What’s happening? There is a good chance that this is a moment of reflection over Andy’s late father Pruitt, as they may be collecting some of his assorted belongings. Pruitt had a chance to live a life full of sacrifice, one that culminated with him deciding to give his own life for the sake of helping others. That’s a lot to try and deal with.

So what else is going on here? Think along the lines of Andy and Sullivan recently getting married, and then also at the same time them going public right in the midst of Sullivan almost losing his job. There is so much that has been going on and even with a break from the station, Andy is still going through a lot. There are so many emotions swirling almost constantly with these characters and we’re going to be seeing more conflict come from that.

While we know that Andy and Sullivan do care about each other, at the same time we do wonder about that scene of them going public last week. It didn’t seem as though Andy was quite ready for it … so where are things going to be going from here? It’s a great question and one we hope this episode will answer as we get ever closer to the very end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 3 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







