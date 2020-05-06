The Flash season 6 finale photos tease Mirror Mistress costume







Apparently, the Eva version of Mirror Master on The Flash season 6 is going by a slightly different name … though one that is certainly similar enough. Go ahead and meet Mirror Mistress!

The new name for this character was revealed in the description for the photo at the top of this article, and that also gives you a small sense of the costume that she’s going to be sporting. This finale is poised to feature Eva as a part of some sort of large-scale super-battle, one that is going to test just about every single member of Team Flash.

While we have enjoyed a good chunk of this season, we’re not sure if one simple question has ever been fully answered: Why did we wait so long to get to this point? Given that Mirror Master/Mirror Mistress is such an iconic character, it’s a little surprising that the writers took so long to get her in direct contact with The Flash and everyone else. Even if filming didn’t stop early, we’d only have a handful of episodes to tie together much of this arc.

Luckily, the good news is that the producers seem intent on wrapping up this plot when we do get around to the start of season 7. It doesn’t feel like this is going to be rushed, scrapped, or left behind, which is important given that there are so many big stories still left to tell here. Iris, after all, is still trapped within the Mirrorverse! Getting her out of there has to be the top priority over anything else, given that there is no guarantee as to whether or not Eva is going to be so simple a foe to take down.

There’s a chance that there could be a cliffhanger at the end of Tuesday’s episode … but it may not be in the traditional sense.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on The Flash, including more details on the finale

What do you think is going to happen over the course of The Flash season 6 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around in the event you want some more insight on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







