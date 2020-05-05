The Flash season 6 episode 19 (finale) spoilers: The quest to save Iris







Next week on The Flash season 6 episode 19, we’ve officially arrived at the season finale! This may not have been meant to be the end of the season, but it’s still very much important. After all, this is a chance to see whether or not Barry Allen can rescue Iris West-Allen from the Mirrorverse. She’s been there for the second half of the season and honestly, we’re desperate to have her back. That will help to set the stage for some big showdowns — plus, we need a little bit of that romance rather than heartbreak.

Even though filming was cut short early, all indications we have suggest that there will be some sort of exciting tease at the end of this. It may not feel like a full finale, but there are some elements of one and reasons to be excited.

Want a few more details now? Then be sure to check out the full The Flash season 6 episode 19 synopsis:

“THE FLASH” SEASON FINALE – Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life. Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Lauren Barnett (#619). Original airdate 5/12/2020.

While it may not be anywhere near as exciting or high-stakes as what’s happening with Barry and Iris, we are curious to see how the writers are going to carry through what’s going on with Ralph and Sue. We know where the story in the comic books takes them, but how rapidly do you progress things here? How can you incorporate this into everything else on the show without it feeling totally separate? These are some of the things that we’re currently thinking about.

No matter what happens, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that Iris finds her way back to Barry.

