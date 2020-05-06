The Masked Singer season 4 renewal official at Fox!







There are a few different surprises that are happening within the world of entertainment these days, but the lack of a Masked Singer season 4 renewal is pretty high on the list.

UPDATE: Fox has announced the renewal (per Deadline) now, ironically 30 minutes after posting this. The original piece is below…

What makes this so strange? Well, for starters, we are talking here about the highest-rated show on the broadcast schedule in 2020! The series has improved greatly on its season 2 ratings after a great lift-off following the Super Bowl. It’s also continuously been a source of fun for people in a hard time … and honestly, what else does Fox have out there on the schedule? Trying to figure that out has been a mystery in itself.

This isn’t a situation where Fox is just opting to wait on renewing shows — both 9-1-1 and its Lone Star spin-off are both confirmed for more episodes! So why not The Masked Singer? It’s probably not a controversy; it may just be a matter of negotiations and picking the right time to make it happen. It’s for sure coming back, and if Fox has a choice, we’re sure that they would love doing it in the fall.

If there’s one big question mark here, it is the current health crisis sweeping the globe. While shows like American Idol and The Voice can work with a virtual panel of judges, we don’t think this is a show that can. It’s so much about the sense of fun and energy in the room, and there just isn’t anywhere near as much of that when you can’t all be there. A live audience is a totally different debate, but at the very least you need the judges all together. We could see the show being delayed a little while, or just filmed at the last second if productions can start again later this summer.

Rest assured, though, that the big celebrity guessing-game will almost certainly be back for more…

