Yellowstone season 3 trailer: Josh Holloway brings chaos, drama







Yellowstone season 3 is going to be premiering on Paramount Network starting Father’s Day (June 21) on a new night. Based on the newest trailer, there is also going to be drama aplenty for John Dutton and all of the other key characters.

What we like about this story is pretty simple: It’s a quintessential tale for a modern-day Western to be telling. The Dutton family have been working and operating in their home for generations, but here come some powerful people to try to take it away from them. One of their chief potential representatives seems to be Roarke, a new character played by Lost alum Josh Holloway. These people are smart, capable, and are willing to do virtually whatever it takes in order to get what they want. They are dangerous beyond measure and it’s going to be fun getting a chance to see what happens to them over the course of the coming episodes.

Be prepared to expect a lot of maneuvering within this batch of episodes, but also a number of important questions. Can the relationship between Beth and Rip continue? Will John’s children all find their place in the world? What’s going to be going down over at the bunkhouse? There is more sweeping change coming to the ranch, but the more that this happens, the harder some of our main characters are going to fight for what they believe in.

We know already that the Paramount Network will be fighting hard in order to ensure that Yellowstone season 3 is as strong as any season that has aired before it. We are talking here about one of their most-successful series in the ratings, and they’re so confident in it that they’ve already given it a season 4. For now, it doesn’t seem as though the health crisis is going to lead to any delays when it comes to the show airing.

