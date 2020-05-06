White Collar revival: Creator confirms plan with star Matt Bomer







A White Collar revival seems to be another step closer to happening — there’s just a matter now of how.

In a new post on Twitter, series creator Jeff Eastin confirmed that he and Matt Bomer have a plan to try and bring the show back. We know that there’s been interest in some sort of revival for years, with the big question being how it could happen. There are still some questions about that, including if this would be a movie, a limited series, or something else entirely. Bomer is coming off of a run on USA’s The Sinner, which reunited him with the network that made him into a star. We do think that White Collar returning to USA is a possibility, but we’re not ruling out the chance that we see it back over on the Peacock streaming service — think in terms of what another USA series in Psych is doing with Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. That service needs attention and a series of this caliber would get people interested in it.

As for when you can see a little bit more news on the series’ future, there’s a chance that the Stars In the House event this Thursday could be a source for it. The cast is going to be getting together for that, and you can get some more information in Bomer’s Twitter post below. There’s no guarantee of specifics, but we’re sure the subject of a revival will come around.

In the midst of these difficult times, we’re just glad that the White Collar revival news is coming out now — it gives all of us a chance to have something to look forward to. It’s fast-paced, fun, but also still heartfelt and with great characters.

Hope you can join us this THURSDAY at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST! The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE https://t.co/LvQEBkqf3y — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) May 6, 2020

Had a great convo with @MattBomer. We have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back. So, as Mozzie might say, “To quote Steve Harvey, ‘The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately.’” It’s time to hustle. pic.twitter.com/4Pc6zMGqNh — Jeff Eastin (@jeffeastin) May 6, 2020

