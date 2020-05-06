Motherland: Fort Salem episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale







Are you prepared for Motherland: Fort Salem episode 9 to air on Freeform next week? There’s a great deal to anticipate here, as this does represent the last one before the show starts to wind down.

On tonight’s new episode, we’re seeing more training via the Citydrop — it’s a great way to make sure that they are properly trained, but there is always some unexpected twist. In this case, the primary struggle comes from secrets that come out, ones that could splinter trust among the cadets seemingly forever. There’s no way to know for sure if anything can ever be repaired, and that means that the episodes to come are going to be emotional … not to mention crazy. This is a show that has to stress some big, dramatic twists if it wants to get people excited by the end of it all.

Want a few more details? Then view the full Motherland: Fort Salem episode 9 synopsis below:

In the aftermath of Citydrop, the unit comes closer together, while their distrust of Alder grows; Abigail is faced with eulogizing a fallen soldier, while Tally learns something new about Gerit; Anacostia grants one last favor to Scylla.

If there is one more reminder that we can hand down right now, it’s this: Be sure to check out the series live. One of the most exciting things about Motherland: Fort Salem is that it represents an opportunity to see a different sort of genre program on Freeform, but the problem is this network has a real history of canceling shows. Also, we don’t think that the ratings are currently strong enough to guarantee anything. This may be one of the only ways to guarantee that there could be something more down the road.

Also, let’s hope that if there is a second season, it could come back with potentially a longer episode count.

What do you want to see on Motherland: Fort Salem episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







