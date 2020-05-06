Outlander season 5 finale photos: Jamie, Ian hope for a rescue







The first Outlander season 5 finale photos have surfaced courtesy of Starz, and what they show is rather simple: The mission at hand to save Claire.

If you saw episode 11 this past weekend, then you know a good bit already about what’s coming. Caitriona Balfe’s character was taken in the closing minutes of the episode, and what could happen from here is dark, traumatic, and horrible. It’s going to be up to Jamie, Ian, and others at Fraser’s Ridge in order to find her, and the photo above features Sam Heughan as his character, already in the midst of his proactive search. The fiery cross has been lit and the call to arms is here — so will people line up behind Jamie? We have to imagine so, given that he is an established leader of the estate and someone who has earned the trust of those close to him.

Also, remember all of the work Claire has done as a healer — every community, especially in this era, needs a good one. We like to think that some of these characters will do everything that they can in order to keep one, and Claire has shown how much she cares and how hard she will work for the sake of others.

Want more finale discussion? Then check out what we have at the bottom of this article! Once you do, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our Outlander playlist for ongoing video coverage. We’ll have more following the finale airing.

As for the second photo, this clearly shows Ian preparing to do whatever needs to be done. One of the things that we’re the most curious to learn here is just how much his fighting skills have changed over time because of his stay with the Mohawk. We know that he’s a fundamentally different person, so what has he learned? (We’d love a little more backstory of some of Ian’s heartbreak in the finale, but that’s probably unlikely since we’re dealing with a fairly limited amount of time here.)

Related News – Be sure to get some other Outlander finale coverage right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Outlander season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







