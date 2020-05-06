Westworld season 4: Is there a chance it could be the end?







Just in case anyone was wondering whether or not Westworld season 4 could be the final season or anywhere close to it, it doesn’t seem like it. Yet, at the same time the plans for the future seem to be just about as ambiguous as everything else with this show.

Want some more context? Then be sure to check out some of what executive producer Jonathan Nolan had to say to Variety on the subject:

But we’ve never actually talked out loud about how many seasons we imagine this thing going, because I think you’d be foolish to. Things change, circumstances change. I think when we sat down to do the show, we didn’t quite realize how difficult it would be to make this show — [laughing] how many years it would take per season. So we’ve never actually talked about how many seasons that plan was, and indeed I think when we had the plan it didn’t actually map out to a specific number of seasons, exactly. It was a beginning, a middle and an end.

What’s so curious about this quote to us is that it could be read in a wide array of different ways. You can read this as bona-fide proof that there could be more seasons beyond season 4 — but, it’s possible that the producers could just have an inkling as to when the show should end without some elaborate conversation. Our feeling is that season 4 will not be the last, but we don’t exactly think that it’s going to be on for another five or six seasons. Given that this show does take so long to make, that does probably put some different limitations on its episode count.

For the time being, we’re just happy to know that there is at least a season 4 coming. That makes things easier in this time of extreme waiting.

