Is Evan Rachel Wood leaving Westworld after season 3 finale?







Is Evan Rachel Wood leaving Westworld after three incredible seasons on the show? We recognize and understand the why there are reasons for concern at the moment. Just think about it — this past episode saw what seemed to be the exit of Dolores from this world! Where else does the show go from here?

Well, there are a couple of things to note — starting with the fact that the Dolores character is in fact gone. This is something that executive producer Jonathan Nolan confirmed in a new interview with Variety. We’re inclined to take him at his word there, especially since the exit of Dolores by no means indicates that Wood herself is saying farewell. This is not something that the executive producer stated in the interview; instead, he kept his cards close to the vest:

“We’re not yet discussing publicly the direction the show is taking, but the fun thing about [this show] is, you know, from the beginning Lisa [Joy] and I wanted to make a show that constantly reinvented itself, that could be a different show every season.”

With this in mind, it’s fair to speculate that season 4 is going to both look and feel very much different from what we had this time around. There’s something incredibly fun that should come along with that, and we’re intrigued to learn more … but we’re also going to have to be patient.

Think about it this way — it’s hard to imagine the series coming back before 2022 due to the current health crisis alongside how long it tends to take seasons of this show to be made. If that’s the case, we’ll be lucky to know anything more about the future of Westworld at this point even a year from now. You can read a little bit more about possible timelines and more pertaining to Westworld over at the link here.

