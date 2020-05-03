Westworld season 4 premiere date hopes: When could it be on HBO?







Following today’s big finale, what are some of the current Westworld season 4 premiere date aspirations? Within this piece, we’ll provide you with at least some expectations — though, at the same time it’s best to know in advance that nothing is even close to it.

The first news that is absolutely worth reporting here is the oh-so-simple fact that there will be a season 4 of the show on HBO. That renewal was confirmed a matter of days ago, and we’re not exactly surprised by that. No matter what the ratings for the series were in terms of live numbers, there was always going to be a chance to see more stories. The show performs incredibly well in terms of DVR/streaming figures, and it just so also happens to be one of HBO’s flagship shows. With Game of Thrones now off the air, this is one of their big tentpole series. They need to keep it on the air for at least a little bit longer.

So as for when Westworld season 4 is going to premiere, there are still some big questions all about that. Typically, there are some long hiatuses between seasons here due to the ambition and all of the effects needed to pull this story off. For example, it took almost two years for the third season to come out — and we’d expect at least the same sort of wait here.

If there is one thing that we can say at the moment in regards to the show and the current health crisis, we don’t think that it will have too much of an impact. Even if there was no health issue going on globally, we wouldn’t have anticipated the new season filming until next year. So long as the world can get better and conditions can be safe, we do think that the show will be ready when we get around to 2022.

As for whether or not season 4 is the end, we hope not … but there’s no way to know anything for sure at the moment.

