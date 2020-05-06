Outlander season 6: David Berry comment fuels speculation on future







On this past episode of Outlander season 5, it appeared as though we had a proper farewell to David Berry’s character of Lord John Grey. Yet, was it? We know that Lord John does have a role to play in future books, so we’d like to imagine that he will have a part still to play coming up.

Yet, there are some circumstances that have caused some to be concerned very much over the character’s future. This weekend Berry posted a new image below on his Instagram account, and when someone commented as to if his journey was over, this was his response:

final ep on show. But “life is long. Perhaps someday”

What does that mean? Is Berry really gone for good? We know how it’s easy to read the quote that way, but there are some other possibilities that need to be considered here. David may have merely been saying that this is his final episode of the season — or, the final episode that he is currently aware of. The producers may not have any concrete plans for him in season 6, given that the character seems to be off to Helwater with Ulysses in tow. The “perhaps someday” could be a reference to how he’d love to return in a season 7, provided that we get one.

Then, there is also the possibility of a Lord John spin-off series. We know that there have been casual conversations about the idea behind the scenes, but we’re not altogether close to something materializing just yet. If there is a spin-off, this would help explain the need to write off Lord John from the series proper for some time — while it’s easy to write a character into multiple stories at the same time, it’s hard for an actor to do two shows of this scale at the same time. We’ll keep crossing our fingers for a spin-off someday, but we may be waiting a while. Heck, we’re waiting a while for Outlander season 6 to even begin filming.

