Last Man Standing season 9: Could the Mike, Ryan dynamic change?







For the time being, there is no confirmation of a Last Man Standing season 9 on Fox. We know that we’d like to see it, just as we also feel like most of the folks behind the scenes are confident. How could they not be? It still has solid ratings per Fox averages and an enthusiastic audience.

Also, we’re optimistic about how the writers and cast are already thinking about future stories to tell within this world. Take, for example, elaborating on the relationship between Mike and his son-in-law Ryan. There’s a lot of interesting ground to cover given the pair’s often-extreme views on the world, and the writers seem invested in bridging the gap. It may be an encouraging message that they are hoping to send during what is thought of as a divisive time; or, it may just be showing more of how two people can change and evolve. It’s only natural to develop more sympathetic tendencies over time and understand where other people are coming from. Life experience often dictates that, and people are people.

In speaking on some of this, here is what show executive producer Kevin Abbott had to say to TV Guide:

“Life is not static, relationships are not static. At the beginning of the series, Ryan was [like a] cartoon progressive and Mike was [like a] cartoon conservative. But Ryan is seeing not all business people and capitalists are money-grubbing leeches and Mike is seeing not all liberal people are commie socialists who want a free ride.”

Meanwhile, Tim Allen himself added the following:

“I’m going to learn from him, and he’s gong to learn from me … You’re going to find those kinds of examples growing.”

None of this means that the two characters are going to emerge as totally different people in season 9, but this could explore new avenues. We’re also sure there will be some interesting stuff coming as Ryan becomes a father again and learns more what it is like having to raise two kids.

What do you want to see when it comes to Mike and Ryan on Last Man Standing season 9?

