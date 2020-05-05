Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Freaks and Greeks’







Next week on Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 11, there are a lot of interesting stories to be excited to check out! The title here is “Freaks and Greeks,” and that is of course a reference to a couple of different things: One of the best brilliant-but-canceled shows out there and then also fraternities. (Maybe this title is a reference to Greek just as much as Freaks and Geeks.)

So what are we going to see play out throughout this hour? Think in terms of more Loom of Fate story, plus another good Mick Rory subplot. (Does anyone else feel like he’s had one of his best arcs this season? He’s getting to do more than just give one-liners.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 11 synopsis with more news on what’s to come:

SISTERHOOD – The Legends find themselves going back to college and form a sorority in order to try to retrieve an ancient artifact called the Chalice of Dionyus that will help Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) operate the Loom of Fate. Proud to be back at his college, Nate (Nick Zano) falls under Dion’s spell, letting him know of Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann), Ava (Jes Macallan) and Charlie’s plan to get the cup. Meanwhile, on a father-daughter weekend, Rory (Dominic Purcell) takes Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) on a college tour, but Rory bails on Lita for an unexpected reason. Tala Ashe and Matt Ryan also star. Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Ubah Mohamed (#512). Original airdate 5/12/2020.

So what’s coming beyond this episode? We’re rather excited to find out, given that Legends of Tomorrow will be continuing beyond what’s happening on The Flash. That means that there is a chance to see a lot of different stuff play out, including a potential cliffhanger! Remember that this show did have a chance to film its proper finale, meaning that you could see a full season and story in earnest … or at least so we hope.

