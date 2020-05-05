White Collar revival: Is Matt Bomer teasing ‘good news’ ahead?







While there isn’t still anything official on the subject of a White Collar revival, we seem to be moving positively in that direction!

With that in mind, let’s present some of the latest evidence. In a new post on his Instagram Stories, series star Matt Bomer teased that there could be “good news coming soon” when it comes to the show. Granted, it remains to be seen what that news could be (there’s no guarantee it’s a revival) or what it could look like … but we don’t think it’s lost on Matt how much people want to see more of this show. We wrote previously that a number of cast members were on board with the idea of more episodes, as was showrunner/creator Jeff Eastin.

So what comes next? Trying to figure out the right home for it, and also learning what a revival could look like … provided one happens. Could it be a feature film? A limited series? Would it be on USA? The Peacock streaming service? We know that this is a lot of questions, but we can’t help it with a show like this.

For those who didn’t see it, White Collar worked as both a great heist caper and also one of the best shows in USA’s blue-sky “Characters Welcome” era. It’s a part of the network’s history we really love where shows like Psych, Monk, Royal Pains, and more brought you some much-needed escape from the outside world. It’s funny at times, dramatic as others, and it has a rich roster of characters. Bomer was excellent as Neal Caffrey, and based on how the show ended (we won’t spoil anything here), there’s a fantastic premise for something more in there. Just because we’re years removed from the series finale doesn’t rule out anything when it comes to what lies ahead.

Hopefully, “soon” means that we’ll get some more updates over the coming weeks — rest assured that once there’s more to report on, we’ll have it for you here. We can’t even begin to contain our excitement for whatever could be coming!

What sort of White Collar revival do you want, provided that it happens?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Like we said, we’ll have more updates before too long.

