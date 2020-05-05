The Blacklist season 7 finale will include graphic-novel animation







The Blacklist season 7 finale is slated to air on NBC a week from Friday, and we know officially that it will look different from most. In order to ensure that there was a sense of finality to this season, the producers came up with a creative curveball to offer up some closure — think in terms of animation.

Earlier today, the network confirmed that there will be some animation mixed in with live-action sequences to finish the story off. There has actually been a comic series based on the show before, and we do think the medium suits the series and some of its colorful characters rather well. Production was shut down in the midst of episode 19 (entitled “The Kazanjian Brothers”); this is a creative solution to finish things off. Cast members recorded the necessary dialogue from their homes, whereas many editors and animators were able to finish things off remotely. A number of animated series have been able to utilize similar techniques to continue working, even during this tough time.

Want some more information on what’s to come? Then check out the full The Blacklist season 7 finale synopsis below:

The Task Force investigates an accountant who works for lucrative criminals in order to find the violent and thuggish brothers hired for his protection. Liz must make a momentous decision. Presented in a unique hybrid of live-action and graphic novel-style animation.

Because the animated scenes were done at a time following production being shut down, we’re sure that the editors and producers took advantage of that to create a fitting end to the season. They may have come up with a way to ensure that this story feels like a finale, even though there are clearly some elements of this arc that haven’t been finished off just yet. We know that there is a season 8, so you don’t have to worry about closure.

