All Rise finale ratings: Did they boost season 2 renewal odds?







Last night on CBS, the All Rise finale aired in a most unorthodox way — the entire story was virtual! While there were some exterior shots, the writers really did their part to transition their legal-drama format to a different medium. It was an exciting experiment, and we were curious to see if it translated over to strong ratings at all.

In the end, it turns out that the experimental format didn’t lead to much of a ratings bump — though in general, we’re seeing that these “virtual” shows aren’t really attracting too many more viewers. Episodes of American Idol and The Voice haven’t seen better numbers because of it, and Saturday Night Live may be the exception more so than the rule. Our sentiment on this, at least for now, is that viewers may be more interested in finding content that doesn’t remind them of the present-day global health crisis.

Still, the ratings for the All Rise finale were in line with most of the season — we’re talking about a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 5 million viewers. They just mark a decrease from the week prior. These numbers could still help to make an argument for the show’s future and as we’ve said, the fact that CBS wanted to try this virtual episode is encouraging in the first place. It’s not necessarily something that they had to do, and we think it signals that they are at least looking at ordering more episodes.

The only thing to hope for at this point is that we get more news on a lot of these renewals before we get around to the end of the month. The health situation seems to have delayed a number of decisions across all of the major broadcast networks.

