All Rise season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS? The latest







Following tonight’s big finale, should you have high hopes for an All Rise season 2 renewal? Or, should you bank more on the series being canceled? Within this article, we want to offer you at least some of the latest info on the subject.

Let’s start things off her by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Nothing is altogether official as of yet. In past years, we’d probably have a better sense by now as to whether or not the Simone Missick – Wilson Bethel legal drama was coming back for another season. CBS typically issues bulk renewals for most of their shows in May, but this is clearly not a typical environment that we find ourselves in. The fact that All Rise is airing a remotely-filmed episode tonight is proof-positive of that very thing.

Yet, the fact that we do have this special episode tonight is a sign that CBS has some faith in the series’ future — otherwise, why bother? They could’ve just ended the show with episode 20, canceled it, and then moved on. They’re at least contemplating what the future could hold here at the very least. It’s true that the show’s live ratings — a 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic and just over 5.4 million viewers — aren’t necessarily spectacular. Yet, they’ve been solid all season long and this is for a show that doesn’t have any big-name stars. Viewers who were watching clearly enjoyed what they got, and there are also people checking it out via DVR.

If we had to wager right now, we lean towards there being an All Rise season 2. CBS is a network that has reduced outright canceling their shows compared to others out there, and beyond just that the lack of a traditional pilot season may convince them to hold onto more of the shows that they’ve got — at least for the time being.

Hopefully, we’ll learn more over the weeks ahead.

