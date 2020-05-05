Magnum PI season 2 episode 19 sneak peek: Rick’s shocking discovery







Magnum PI season 2 episode 19 is going to kick off a two-hour finale event, and within this there are a lot of big things coming. We know that there are questions coming in regards to Higgins’ visa situation and potential wedding, but then there’s also some case-of-the-week stuff to incorporate here as well. After all, we don’t think that the writers are going to abandon a lot of the other big stuff that tends to happen week in and week out.

In this case, let’s focus on a particularly-strange incident with Rick — in the sneak peek below, you can see him doing what he can to set up the bar, only to then make a pretty bid discovery. There’s someone still there! Are they a drunk person from the night before? It’s understandable to have that impulse, given that 1) this is a bar and 2) it’s probably happened before. Yet, judging from the tail end of this we suspect that there’s something more going on here! To be specific, we think the guy’s dead.

So what happened to lead to this guy being there? This is something that Rick will have to figure out through this storyline — luckily, he does have plenty of friends who may be able to help on some level. Finding out who he is may be a part of the struggle, and then it’s all about why.

Rick still has a good bit to juggle beyond that, provided that TC does end up marrying Higgins — think in terms of the setup and planning of that and given that Magnum’s got some PI stuff to take on, we feel like Rick could be left with a lot of the planning. Here’s to hoping for some big stuff with the character, as well, in season 3 — we’d love to see Quinn back after the interaction that they had in the crossover.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the two Magnum PI episodes!

What do you think is going to happen as we near the Magnum PI finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for even more insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







