The Good Doctor season 4: Should there be a major time jump?







As we prepare for The Good Doctor season 4, whenever it does premiere, we have all sorts of questions worth wondering. Take, for example, whether or not there is going to be some sort of big time jump.

Why does this matter? Well, it’s for a number of different reasons. Take, for example, the fact that there is more work that could be done when it comes to the aftermath of Melendez’s death. That was such a shocking, controversial moment that jumping past it too far wouldn’t do the series justice. You need to see how they deal with it, at least for a short period of time.

Want some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor in video form, be sure to watch our take on the future below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Then, there’s also the need to explore a little bit more of the immediate future of Shaun and Lea’s relationship. The two made it clear that they loved each other at the end of season 3 and because of that, you want to see what the early stages of that look like! If you rush past it, then you miss out on a lot of story. If you think about all of this, it’s reasonably to have hope that the writers won’t do all that much of a time jump at all.

However, you do have to also remember this — if you don’t do a time jump, the writers are going to have to spend a lot of time addressing the current health crisis impacting the whole world. It makes sense for a show like this to cover it, but you can’t let it overwhelm everything. After all, we’re sure that there will be plenty of people excited to move forward after we get through all of this. (It is this said health crisis that could mean a longer wait for more new episodes to happen.)

Because of everything going on here, we think that the writers are going to have a hard time figuring out whether or not to make a time jump happening.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor, including what lies ahead for Shaun

Do you think there will be a time jump heading into The Good Doctor season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







