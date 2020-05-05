





On tonight’s Songland season 2 episode, we had a chance to see a number of memorable performances — but one clearly felt from the start like the ideal choice for Melissa McBride.

At the end of the episode, it was confirmed that the country superstar will record “Girls Like Me,” a song from Nashville up-and-comer Halie that she seemed to love from the moment she first heard it. Even after the new versions with the producers, this one had the emotional resonance that Martina was looking for — you could see that this was perfect from the moment she reacted to it after hearing it the second time.

So why “Girls Like Me” over the others, which all seemed to be themed after heroes to some degree? It felt a lot like this was the most relatable of the choices, and the one that told a story that could be generational. Younger fans could listen to it and feel like Martina is handing over advice — she could be perceived as a mentor to them. Meanwhile, to others she could be a friend or a sister. There was something universal and that is there with so much of the best country music. These are songs that can be shared with your family and friends for generations to come. Some of the other songs had a nice, anthemic quality, but they didn’t really feel as though they contained some of the central tenets to this genre. It’s very specific in that way and there are things about it that make certain songs big hits.

For now, we’ll just have to see what the future holds when it comes to Martina and “Girls Like Me.”

