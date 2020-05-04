9-1-1 season 3 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: Train crash chaos







Next week on Fox, 9-1-1 season 3 episode 18 is going to air and the stakes are going to be massive. Could they not be? This is the season finale, and you should know how big these can be from the past two episodes we’ve seen of this variety. Also, know that this was the planned finale — we know that there are some other shows out there that didn’t get a chance to air their proper endings due to what is going on in the real world. Luckily, the Angela Bassett drama is not one of them.

We don’t think there’s all that much in the finale synopsis that is going to surprise you, given that much of it has been amplified already in various promos:

The 118 rush to save lives in the aftermath of a massive train derailment in the all-new “What’s Next?” season finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 11 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-318) (TV-14 D, L, V)

If there is a larger question we’re left to wonder right now, it’s simply this: What is going to happen when it comes to the future of these characters? Could anyone die? There’s legitimate reason to be terrified about that, just as there is also legitimate reason to think that there are some emotional stakes in here, as well. We’re also looking forward to potentially getting a little bit more of Connie Britton as Abby — we know that her return is not one that is probably going to last, but we’re planning to have some fun with how long the show does have her. The world of 9-1-1 is just a little more nostalgic with her around.

Remember that there is a 9-1-1 season 4 renewal already official at Fox — with that in mind, you have at least one less thing to worry about until the finale airs.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 and some of what you can expect

What do you want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 3 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







