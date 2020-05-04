Supergirl season 5 ratings hit new low; what’s going on here?







Last night Supergirl returned after a long ratings hiatus … and we wish we could say that there was some good news in the ratings.

Unfortunately, we’ve seen now that this is not actually the case. Last night’s “Deus Lex Machina” generated a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 600,000 total viewers, which makes for the smallest total audience that we’ve seen on the show to date. It’s a little bit surprising in one way to see the numbers fall like this, especially at a time where theoretically, there should be more viewers at home watching than usual.

Yet, there are some reasons why we think that this series may be suffering more than some others — some of the issues are related to Supergirl itself, whereas others stem across all of the Arrowverse.

1. The long hiatus – Having new episodes off the air for more than a month is tough, especially when there was so much scheduling confusion as there was around this. This episode was delayed on a number of different occasions and we don’t think that helped anything.

2. The issues with this season – In general, we think that Supergirl is missing some of the simplicity that it had in the earlier seasons where there was more of a unified Big Bad and a little less cast turnover. While we’ve had Lex Luthor here and there, it doesn’t really feel like this season has had enough of a consistent through-line throughout and while some individual episodes are great, it varies from one episode to the next.

3. Crisis on Infinite Earths hangover – This goes beyond just what Supergirl is doing here individually, but after the events of that crossover it’s rather tough to create hype around any of the individual shows. We don’t think it helps that Supergirl, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow have all struggled to create new and exciting villains this season. Most of the more notable ones, including Lex and the Reverse-Flash, have been used in the past.

Luckily, Supergirl has already been renewed for another season — nonetheless, you’d like to see the series move forward in a positive direction.

What do you think is going on when it comes to the Supergirl season 5 ratings?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below!

