Supergirl season 5 episode 18 spoilers: The last before big finale







Supergirl season 5 episode 18 carries with it the title of “The Missing Link,” but there’s a lot of specific info you should know. Take, for example, the fact that this is the final episode before the finale airs on The CW. This is an episode that will feature a lot of Lex even following tonight’s installment, and it’s also got a devastating battle regarding Leviathan at the center of it.

Also, this is where Lena Luthor is going to learn the truth about precisely what Project Non Nocere can do. There’s a lot of dramatic stuff within, and the stage is going to be set for something epic on the other side.

Want a few more details right now of what to expect? Then we suggest that you check out the full Supergirl season 5 episode 18 synopsis right now:

LENA DISCOVERS THE CONSEQUENCES OF PROJECT NON NOCERE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team go head to head against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi) and Leviathan. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) must join forces when Project Non Nocere fails, leaving the two siblings in serious danger. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & J. Holtham (#518). Original airdate 5/10/2020.

Be prepared within this episode for a few different twists, but also remember that the momentum may still be building slowly throughout. This is not your typical penultimate episode of the show — the series was forced to shut down early, as were so many other series all across the board. Whatever is not wrapped up here will more than likely going to be addressed in season 6. That will happen eventually, though there is no clear timetable as to when that is going to be.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supergirl right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 5 episode 18?

How do you think we’re going to be see things unfold before the end of the season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







