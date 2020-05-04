Tiger King success leads to potential Nicolas Cage scripted series







Apparently, there is no end in sight to all of the various projects inspired by Tiger King. We’ve heard of a multitude of scripted projects in various forms of development, but the latest one has some serious star power attached.

According to a new report coming in right now from Variety, Nicolas Cage is poised to play Joe Schreibvogel a.k.a. Joe Exotic in an eight-episode series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios. The project is set to be shopped with Dan Lagana as the showrunner — it’s based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad, and there is no guarantee it will ever end up airing.

Yet, you can see already why this project will have some viability — it’s Nicolas Cage playing Joe Exotic. This feels almost like a headline straight out of fever dreams, and we do think that this will garner attention straight from the jump. We’re also at a time in which networks are scrambling to some degree over what to do with some of their scripted projects, as there are multiple pilots that were not filmed in time for upfronts. All decisions seem to be taking longer than usual. There’s a tremendous appetite out there for Joe Exotic stories at the moment, as Tiger King proved to be a runaway success and also a pop-culture institution.

Despite having a long and storied career, Nic Cage has never quite had an opportunity to star in his own television series until now. We do think that this could serve as an opportunity for him to remind everyone that he is an awesome performer — we do think that more often than not, there are a lot of people who get caught up on him as a pop-culture meme or a joke because of a lot of the different crazy roles that he’s played.

