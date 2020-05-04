Magnum PI season 2 episode 20 will serve as the finale







We knew that the end of Magnum PI season 2 was coming soon — but it’s going to come at you even sooner than you’d think.

In a post on Twitter Friday night, the show’s official Twitter confirmed that there are just two more episodes airing — you’ll see them both play out back-to-back starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. This follows what is technically a midseason finale for MacGyver — there were more episodes filmed, but many of them may be saved for at some other point down the road. Airing these two episodes back-to-back should enable the season to have more of an epic ending … and here’s to hoping that a season 3 renewal is coming soon.

Typically with CBS, we would’ve heard news by now as to whether or not certain shows are coming back … but it’s pretty clear at this point that we are not in a typical situation in the slightest. Because of what is going on due to the real-life health crisis, we’re in a situation where it is taking a little bit longer for networks to make some of their decisions. We’re still confident that there’s going to be a season 3 — there’s no real reason to doubt that at the moment.

If you want to see details on the final episode of this season, if you haven’t already, check out the full synopsis below:

“A Leopard on the Prowl” – Magnum and Higgins help Rick when his father figure, Icepick (Corbin Bernsen), just out of prison and battling terminal cancer, gets double crossed on one last score. Also, Magnum makes one last bold move to help Higgins stay in the country, on MAGNUM P.I. at a special time, Friday, May 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. “Hawaii Five-0’s” Ian Anthony Dale and MMA’s Cowboy Cerrone appear in the episode.

Clearly, the Higgins – visa situation story is going to play out all the way until we get to the end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI and the episode airing on Friday!

What do you want to see on Magnum PI season 2 before it ends?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Just two hours left in Season 2! Airing our last 2 eps back-to-back next week. #MagnumPI https://t.co/YVtb5f7uFw — Magnum P.I. Writers (@MagnumWriters) May 2, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







